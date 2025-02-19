Preterm Infant Formula Defendants Seek Summary Judgment Based on Lack of Expert Testimony

CHICAGO — Defendants in the MDL for preterm infant formula cases have moved for summary judgment, arguing that plaintiffs have no admissible expert testimony supporting their claims that cow’s milk-based infant nutrition causes necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) in preterm infants.

In their Feb. 7 motion filed before Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, defendants argue that the causation testimony of plaintiffs’ experts, Dr. Logan Spector and Dr. Jennifer Sucre, do not support the theory that cow’s-milk-based fortifiers cause NEC.

Dr. Spector “relies on a faulty, made-for-litigation methodology that does not meet his …