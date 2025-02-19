Preterm Infant Formula MDL Defendants Seek Exclusion of Plaintiffs’ Expert

CHICAGO — Defendants in the MDL for preterm infant formula lawsuits have asked an Illinois federal judge to exclude plaintiffs’ expert witness Dr. Logan Spector, arguing that his causation opinion “suffers from an array of fundamental flaws, each of which is independently fatal to the admissibility of his testimony under Rule 702.”

In a Feb. 7 motion filed before Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, defendants argue that Dr. Spector’s “made-for-court” methodology “is less rigorous and different from what he would do in a scientific context,” and that his opinion has no …