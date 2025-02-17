MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

Fraud Claims Dismissed from Lead-Containing Tampon Case with Leave to Amend


February 17, 2025


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


SAN DIEGO — A California federal judge has dismissed without prejudice fraud claims from a lawsuit accusing Kimberly-Clark Corp. of failing to warn consumers that its tampons contain lead, finding the plaintiff failed to provide sufficient detail regarding independent testing of the products.

However, in a Feb. 13 order, Judge Gonzalo Curiel of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California allowed the consumer protection law claims to proceed to the extent they allege Kimberly-Clark’s representations mislead reasonable consumers into believing the products are lead-free.

Allison Barton filed the putative class action, accusing Kimberly-Clark of violating California consumer …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

February 27, 2025 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

March 26, 2025 - Charlotte, NC
Omni Charlotte Hotel

MORE DETAILS