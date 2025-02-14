Lawsuit Says Tom’s of Maine Kids’ Toothpaste Contaminated with Lead, Arsenic

NEW YORK — A New York man has filed a putative class action against Tom’s of Maine Inc. and Colgate-Palmolive Co., alleging that independent testing has revealed that their kids’ “all natural” toothpaste is contaminated with unsafe levels of lead and arsenic.

In a Feb. 6 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, plaintiff Douglas White accuses the companies of failing to disclose that Tom’s of Maine Kid’s Natural Fluoride-Free Toothpaste Silly Strawberry contains, or could contain, “powerful neurotoxins that are known to cause cognitive deficits, mental illness, dementia, and hypertension.”

“Independent …