JPML Refuses to Centralize AGI Suretrack Misappropriation Actions


February 10, 2025


WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two former employees of AGI Suretrack LLC who now work for the agricultural software company’s competitor OPISystems Inc., have lost their bid to centralize lawsuits accusing them of misappropriating AGI’s confidential and proprietary information and trade secrets.

In a Feb. 7 order, the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation said an MDL docket is not needed because there are only two pending actions and there is no indication that additional actions will be filed. The panel added that each action “involves unique claims brought against different defendants.”

The actions were filed brought by AGI, which markets a cloud-based …


