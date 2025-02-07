JPML Centralizes Depo-Provera Brain Tumor Actions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has centralized lawsuits filed by women who allege that Pfizer Inc.’s hormonal birth control injection Depo-Provera and its generic counterparts caused them to develop brain tumors, ruling that the actions involve common questions of fact.

In a Feb. 7 order, the panel transferred the 27 pending actions to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida and assigned Judge M. Casey Rodgers the docket.

“All parties agree that this MDL should be limited to plaintiffs who allege they suffered intracranial meningiomas caused by use of Depo-Provera or a generic …