MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

JPML Centralizes AbbVie Antibiotic Patent Infringement Actions


February 7, 2025


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has created an MDL docket for actions in which AbbVie Inc. and its parent company Allergan International accuse generic drug manufacturers of infringing the patent for a novel antibiotic, AVYCAZ, ruling that they involve common questions of fact.

In a Feb. 6 order, the panel transferred the two actions against Fresenius USA and Qilu Pharma Inc. to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey and appointed Judge Zahid N. Quraishi to oversee the docket.

AVYCAZ (ceftazidime and avibactam) is AbbVie’s antibacterial medicine indicated for the treatment of intra-abdominal …

FIRM NAMES
  • Allen Overy Shearman Sterling
  • Jones Day
  • Walsh Pizzi O'Reilly Falanga

Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

February 27, 2025 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Data Breach Litigation Conference

March 26, 2025 - Charlotte, NC
Omni Charlotte Hotel

MORE DETAILS