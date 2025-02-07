JPML Centralizes AbbVie Antibiotic Patent Infringement Actions

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has created an MDL docket for actions in which AbbVie Inc. and its parent company Allergan International accuse generic drug manufacturers of infringing the patent for a novel antibiotic, AVYCAZ, ruling that they involve common questions of fact.

In a Feb. 6 order, the panel transferred the two actions against Fresenius USA and Qilu Pharma Inc. to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey and appointed Judge Zahid N. Quraishi to oversee the docket.

AVYCAZ (ceftazidime and avibactam) is AbbVie’s antibacterial medicine indicated for the treatment of intra-abdominal …