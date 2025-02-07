JPML Centralizes Amgen Bone Disease Drug Patent Infringement Cases

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has granted Amgen Inc.’s request to centralize actions in which the drug maker accuses its competitors of infringing its patent for its denosumab bone disease drugs Prolia and XGEVA, ruling that the lawsuits involve common issues of fact and law.

In a Feb. 6 order, the panel transferred the four actions to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey and appointed Judge Christine P. O’Hearn to preside over the docket.

In the lawsuits, Amgen alleges the defendants have each filed an abbreviated Biologic License Application in which they …