JPML Refuses to Create MDL Docket for Adulterated Avocado Oil Actions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has refused to create an MDL docket for lawsuits accusing Walmart, Aldi, Trader Joe’s and other retailers of falsely advertising that their avocado oil products only contain avocado oil, despite being cut with inferior non-avocado oils.

In a Feb. 6 order, the panel explained that centralization of the nine actions is not necessary because “it appears likely that that defendants will retain separate experts and conduct separate testing as to their respective products.”

“Despite the Panel’s repeated admonition that centralization should be the ‘last solution after considered review of all …