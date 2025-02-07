JPML Refuses to Centralize ‘Phantom Markdown’ Lawsuits Against Carter’s
February 7, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Order
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has refused to create an MDL docket for lawsuits accusing children’s apparel company Carter’s Inc. of using “phantom markdowns” to deceive customers into believing they are getting a deal by inflating prices.
On Feb. 6, the panel explained that centralization is not necessary because “the alleged false price-comparison scheme at issue in all actions does not appear to be unduly complex, given the number of actions, parties, and counsel.”
Carter’s sought consolidation of the three actions in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, where the company is …
FIRM NAMES
- Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
MORE DETAILS
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 27, 2025 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick