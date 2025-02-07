MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

JPML Refuses to Centralize ‘Phantom Markdown’ Lawsuits Against Carter’s


February 7, 2025


WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has refused to create an MDL docket for lawsuits accusing children’s apparel company Carter’s Inc. of using “phantom markdowns” to deceive customers into believing they are getting a deal by inflating prices.

On Feb. 6, the panel explained that centralization is not necessary because “the alleged false price-comparison scheme at issue in all actions does not appear to be unduly complex, given the number of actions, parties, and counsel.”

Carter’s sought consolidation of the three actions in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, where the company is …

