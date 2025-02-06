RICO Claim Against Surgeon Dismissed in DePuy Hip Implant Class Action

SAN FRANCISCO — A California federal judge has dismissed a Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organizations Act claim against an implanting surgeon in a class action involving a DePuy hip replacement, ruling that the plaintiff did not specify the particulars as to the doctor’s alleged submission of false claims to “various insurers.”

In a Feb. 3 order, Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California found “the complaint only generally alleges that the defined term ‘Defendants’ ‘utilized the U.S. Mail and wires,’ which fails to allege which particular defendant did which act.”

“At …