Section 230 Shields Meta from Liability for 2015 Mass Shooting, 4th Cir. Affirms

BALTIMORE — The 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has affirmed that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act shields Meta Platforms Inc. from claims that it aided in the online radicalization of a neo-Nazi mass shooter who killed nine people during a 2015 church service.

In a Feb. 4 opinion, the appellate court found that the claims “suffer from a fatal flaw” by attacking the manner in which Facebook’s algorithm sorts, arranges and distributes third-party content, all of which fall within the ambit of Section 230.

Section 230 provides interactive computer services broad immunity from lawsuits seeking to hold …