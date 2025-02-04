MDL Sought for Sexual Abuse Lawsuits Against Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has been asked to centralize lawsuits accusing the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints of engaging in a massive cover-up of the sexual abuse of minor congregants.

In a Feb. 3 motion, three of the plaintiffs argue that the 48 actions and any tag-along lawsuits should be transferred to the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, where 27 of the actions are pending, because they all arise from on nucleus of operative facts.

“In each action, Plaintiffs allege reports were made to Church leadership regarding the abuse …