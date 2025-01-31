Plaintiff Urges JPML to Centralize Depo-Provera Brain Tumor Actions in Mass.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A plaintiff alleging that the hormonal birth control injection Depo-Provera (medroxyprogesterone acetate) caused her to develop brain tumors has asked the JPML to create an MDL docket for the cases in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, arguing that it is “best suited for this nationwide litigation.”

In a Jan. 17 motion, plaintiff Kristina Maguire says she agrees with other movants that transfer and coordination or consolidation of the actions is appropriate given the common legal and factual issues, but says that the District of Massachusetts, rather than the Northern District of California, would …