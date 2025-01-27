High Court to Address Class Action Certification Question in LabCorp Case

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to address the question of whether federal district courts may certify class actions when some members of the proposed class may lack a cognizable injury-in-fact.

On Jan. 24, the high court granted LabCorp’s petition for certiorari, in which it sought to challenge a 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals’ certification of two classes of plaintiffs who sued LabCorp over its alleged failure to provide blind patients access to its self-service check-in kiosks.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California in January 2020 by …