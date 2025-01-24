States Reach $7.4B Opioid Settlement In Principle With Sacklers, Purdue Pharma

UTICA, N.Y. — New York Attorney General Letitia James has announced that a bipartisan coalition of states, and other parties led by the Office of the Attorney General, have reached a $7.4 billion settlement in principle with members of the Sackler family and their company Purdue Pharma Inc. for their alleged role in creating the opioid crisis.

According to a Jan. 23 press release, the settlement is the largest to date with individuals allegedly responsible for contributing to the opioid crisis, and comes after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a prior multistate settlement with the Sacklers and Purdue in …