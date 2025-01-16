Hologic Denied Summary Judgment in Mass Federal BioZorb Marker MDL Case
January 16, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Order
BOSTON — A Massachusetts federal judge has denied Hologic Inc. summary judgment in a lawsuit alleging injuries caused by its radiographic marker BioZorb, ruling it is unclear at this stage whether the implanting surgeon would have implanted the device had he been presented with different warnings regarding the risks.
In a Jan. 15 order, Judge Allison Burroughs of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts noted the plaintiff’s doctor testified that he would have changed his prescribing decisions had he been warned that the device could erode through a patient’s skin.
The BioZorb Marker is used to mark …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 27, 2025 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Depo-Provera and Current MDL Cases
January 29, 2025 - Miami Beach, FL
The Coral Ballroom at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach