Hologic Denied Summary Judgment in Mass Federal BioZorb Marker MDL Case

BOSTON — A Massachusetts federal judge has denied Hologic Inc. summary judgment in a lawsuit alleging injuries caused by its radiographic marker BioZorb, ruling it is unclear at this stage whether the implanting surgeon would have implanted the device had he been presented with different warnings regarding the risks.

In a Jan. 15 order, Judge Allison Burroughs of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts noted the plaintiff’s doctor testified that he would have changed his prescribing decisions had he been warned that the device could erode through a patient’s skin.

The BioZorb Marker is used to mark …