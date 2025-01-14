Kia, Hyundai Urge Dismissal of Newark, N.J.’s, SAC in Vehicle Theft MDL
January 14, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Reply
LOS ANGELES — Hyundai Motor America and Kia America are urging an MDL judge to dismiss an amended complaint in which the City of Newark, N.J., accuses them of failing to equip their vehicles with anti-theft technology, arguing that the consumer fraud claims sound in product liability and are therefore subsumed by the New Jersey Product Liability Act.
In a Jan. 10 reply filed before Judge James V. Selna of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, defendants further argue that the second amended complaint does not meet the pleading requirements of Rule 9(b) because fails to …
FIRM NAMES
- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 27, 2025 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Depo-Provera and Current MDL Cases
January 29, 2025 - Miami Beach, FL
The Coral Ballroom at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach