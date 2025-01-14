Kia, Hyundai Urge Dismissal of Newark, N.J.’s, SAC in Vehicle Theft MDL

LOS ANGELES — Hyundai Motor America and Kia America are urging an MDL judge to dismiss an amended complaint in which the City of Newark, N.J., accuses them of failing to equip their vehicles with anti-theft technology, arguing that the consumer fraud claims sound in product liability and are therefore subsumed by the New Jersey Product Liability Act.

In a Jan. 10 reply filed before Judge James V. Selna of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, defendants further argue that the second amended complaint does not meet the pleading requirements of Rule 9(b) because fails to …