Judge Compels Arbitration of ‘Addicting’ Dating Website Class Action

SAN FRANCISCO — A California federal judge has compelled arbitration of claims accusing Match Group Inc. of using addictive features on its dating websites to increase profits, ruling that the plaintiffs consented to the platforms’ terms of use and their arbitration agreements.

Judge Laurel Beeler of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California agreed with Match that the arbitration agreement’s delegation clause requires that any disagreement as to whether the underlying disputes are arbitrable must be decided by an arbitrator.

Match Group owns several dating websites, including Match.com, Tinder and Hinge. Plaintiffs allege Match violated consumer protection …