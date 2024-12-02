Bellwether Pool Cases Selected in Taxotere Eye Damage MDL

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The judge overseeing the federal MDL docket for lawsuits alleging that Sanofi’s chemotherapy drug Taxotere causes “disabling and irreversible eye damage” has selected six cases for inclusion in the bellwether pool.

The cases, selected by Judge Jane Triche Milazzo of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, are Juanita Anderson, No. 22-cv-04751; Shannon Pruett, No. 22-cv-02804; Kimelia Wooten, No. 22-cv-01636; Francisca Meza, No. 22-cv-04366; Marshell Primer, No. 22-cv-03786; and Gwendolyn Champagnie, No. 2:23‐cv‐00566.

In the actions filed against Sanofi US Services Inc., and Sanofi-Aventis US LLC, plaintiffs allege Taxotere (docetaxel) caused them to …