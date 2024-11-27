MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

JPML Asked to Centralize Antitrust Actions Against GoodRX, Pharmacy Benefit Managers


November 27, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Motion


WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has been asked to centralize antitrust lawsuits accusing prescription discount company GoodRX and multiple pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) of conspiring to fix prices that PBMs pay for prescription drug claims, reducing reimbursements and increasing fees for independent pharmacies.

In a Nov. 26 motion, three pharmacy plaintiffs argue that the four lawsuits involve common questions of fact and that centralization in the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island before Judge Mary S. McElroy “will serve the convenience of the parties and witnesses and promote the just and efficient conduct …


