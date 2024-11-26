JPML Asked to Centralize Lawsuits Alleging Link Between Depo-Provera, Brain Tumors

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Plaintiffs alleging that the hormonal birth control injection Depo-Provera (medroxyprogesterone acetate) caused them to develop brain tumors have asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create an MDL docket for the cases.

On Nov. 26, the movants asked the panel to transfer the 22 pending actions and any later filed cases involving similar facts or claims to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California under the guise of Judges William H. Orrick III or John S. Tigar.

“This litigation should be centralized in California as it is home to the majority of anticipated …