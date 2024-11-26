MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

Judge Refuses to Reconsider Approval of Consumer Settlement in Kia/Hyundai Theft MDL


November 26, 2024


LOS ANGELES — A California federal judge has refused to reconsider his approval of a $145 million settlement in an MDL that resolves consumers’ consolidated claims that certain models of Kias and Hyundais contained a safety defect making them highly prone to theft.

In a Nov. 19 order, Judge James Selna of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California explained that objector Donald Birner’s arguments were already addressed by the court in its final settlement approval order. Birner has filed a notice of appeal with the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

