School Districts’ Public Nuisance Claims Survive Dismissal Motion in Social Media MDL


November 18, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


SAN FRANCISCO — The judge overseeing the MDL docket for cases accusing social media platforms of exploiting young users for profit has refused to dismiss a majority of the claims for public nuisance filed by school districts and public entities, ruling that none of the implicated states have limited such claims to land or product issues.

In a Nov. 15 order, Judge Yvonne G. Rogers of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California explained that “while public nuisance law remains in flux, the Court declines to import these limitations and hold that the supreme courts of the …


