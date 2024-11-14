The Laundress Contamination MDL Cases Survive Dismissal Motion

NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has refused to dismiss three actions in the MDL for lawsuits arising from The Laundress laundry detergent recall, ruling that the plaintiffs adequately alleged that their diagnosed injuries were caused by three types of harmful bacteria in the products.

In a Nov. 13 order, Judge Jesse M. Furman of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York also ruled that the plaintiffs adequately alleged that The Laundress failed to warn them that the products were susceptible to contamination due to a lack of preservatives used in other detergents.

In …