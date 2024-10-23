Multicounty Litigation Docket Created for N.J. Implantable Port Cases

TRENTON, N.J. — The New Jersey Supreme Court has created a multicounty litigation docket for state court cases alleging injuries caused by C.R. Bard and Becton Dickson & Co.’s implanted port catheter products and assigned the litigation to Bergen County Superior Court Judge Gregg Padovano.

According to an Oct. 15 notice, all pending and future complaints filed in various New Jersey counties and are under or are awaiting case management and/or discovery will be transferred to the Superior Court, Law Division, Bergen County.

Commonly known as Injection Ports, Port-a-Catheters or “Port-a-Caths,” the devices are implantable vascular access devices designed to …