AngioDynamics Vortex Port Catheter Actions Included in MDL Docket

SAN DIEGO — Several actions filed by plaintiffs who say they developed infections and blood clots caused by AngioDynamics’ allegedly defective Vortex LP port catheters have been included in the In re AngioDynamics and Navilyst Port Catheter Products MDL docket in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California.

In the actions, plaintiffs allege that the implantable Vortex device, which is used to deliver medications directly into a patient’s bloodstream, is prone to degradation and fracture, causing infections and other injuries. The lawsuits also name AngioDynamics’ subsidiary, Navilyst Medical Inc., as a defendant.

Defendants design and manufacture a …