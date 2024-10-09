MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

GSK Says It Will Pay $2.2 Billion to Settle State Court Zantac Lawsuits


October 9, 2024



LONDON — GlaxoSmithKline says it will pay up to $2.2 billion to resolve 93 percent (80,000) state court lawsuits accusing it of failing to warn that its popular antacid Zantac (ranitidine) was contaminated with high levels of N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), a potent carcinogen.

In an Oct. 9 press release, the company added that it will pay $70 million to settle a separate qui tam complaint filed by the independent laboratory Valisure in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania (U.S. ex rel. Valisure LLC v GlaxoSmithKline Plc et al., No. 19-04239).

“GSK has not admitted any liability in …


