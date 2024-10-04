MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

Angio Port Catheter Injury Lawsuits Centralized in Calif. Federal Court


October 4, 2024


WASHINGTON, D.C. — Actions filed by plaintiffs who say they developed infections and blood clots caused by allegedly defective AngioDynamics port catheters have been centralized for pretrial proceedings in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California.

On Oct. 3, the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation transferred 23 pending lawsuits to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, explaining that centralization “will serve the convenience of the parties and witnesses and promote the just and efficient conduct of this litigation.”

The actions were filed against AngioDynamics Inc. and Navilyst Medical Inc., which design and manufacture


