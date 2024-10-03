Judge Refuses to Strike Class Allegations in Arthrex Suture Anchor Case

NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has denied Arthrex Inc.’s motion to strike class allegations from a lawsuit targeting its allegedly defective suture anchors and/or anchor inserters, ruling that typicality and predominance should be considered at the class certification stage.

In a Sept. 29 order, Judge Rachel Kovner of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York added that defendant’s arguments as to deficiencies in the class definition and inclusion of out-of-state class members do not justify striking the class allegations.

Richard Staubitz underwent arthroscopic surgery in April to repair a labral tear in his …