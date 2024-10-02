TikTok Asks 3rd Cir. for En Banc Review of Section 230 Ruling

PHILADELPHIA — TikTok has asked the 3rd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals for en banc review of an appellate panel’s reinstatement of a lawsuit accusing it of causing the death of a 10-year-old girl who died by hanging after attempting to mimic a “Blackout Challenge” video.

In the Aug. 27 precedential opinion, the panel explained that while Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act shields online publishers from liability for content posted by others, TikTok could be held liable for promoting the content or using an algorithm that steers the content to children.

TikTok is a social media platform that …