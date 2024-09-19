MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

GSK Reaches Settlement in Two Calif. Zantac Cancer Cases


September 19, 2024



ALAMEDA, Calif. — GlaxoSmithKline has announced that it reached settlements in two bellwether California state court actions in which the plaintiffs alleged that its popular antacid Zantac (ranitidine) was contaminated with high levels of N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), a potent carcinogen, causing them to develop cancer.

The cases are still pending in the Alameda County Superior Court against co-defendant Boehringer Ingelheim and trial is set to begin before Judge Noel Wise, with jury selection on Sept. 30. Opening statements are scheduled for Oct. 7.

Plaintiffs John Russell and Annette Hughes allege they used Zantac regularly, and that the drug’s high levels of …


