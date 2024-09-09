Class Action Lawsuit Filed in Illinois Against Walgreens for Selling Benzene-Containing Store-Brand Mucinex
September 9, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Complaint
CHICAGO –– A class action lawsuit has been filed in Illinois by plaintiffs who said they were unwillingly exposed to benzene in store-brand Mucinex.
In the class action filed on Sept. 4 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, plaintiffs Miriam Birdsong and Cheryl Mikel said they bring the claims on behalf of themselves and all others who purchased generic store brand Mucinex from Walgreens between May 2024 and Aug. 2024, “which contains the cancer-causing chemical benzene.”
“Benzene is a colorless, flammable liquid that has been used to make plastics, synthetic fibers, household cleaners, gasoline and …
