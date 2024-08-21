MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

JPML Asked to Include Deep Vein Thrombosis Cases in GLP-1 RA MDL


August 21, 2024



WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has been asked to transfer lawsuits alleging deep vein thrombosis caused by glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists such as Ozempic to the GLP-1 RA MDL.

In an Aug. 20 motion, plaintiff Darius Craig notes that in its February order creating the MDL, the JPML did not mention the injury of venous thromboembolism, and therefore plaintiffs who allege the drugs caused them such injuries have been inadvertently excluded from MDL 3094.

“The inclusion of these cases is appropriate because they involve common issues of law and fact, and additionally involve the same …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

September 25, 2024 - Nashville, TN
Hutton Hotel

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference

September 27, 2024 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis

MORE DETAILS