Avon Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in Delaware Court, Cites ‘Legacy Talc Liabilities’

WILMINGTON, Del. –– The holding company of the Avon beauty brand has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in order to address its debt and legacy talc liabilities, according to a recent press release.

The Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition was filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware on Aug. 12.

In a press release issued Aug. 12, Avon Products Inc. explained that it is a U.S.-based non-operational holding company of the Avon beauty brand. API said it has not sold products in the United States since the divestiture of its North American business in 2016, “but remains …