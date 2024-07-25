Objectors Lack Standing to Challenge CPAP Settlement Agreement, Judge Rules

PITTSBURGH — The judge overseeing the federal MDL docket for Philips Respironics CPAP cases has ruled that two plaintiffs lack standing to challenge a master settlement agreement resolving certain personal injury claims because their claimed injuries are not a “qualifying injury” under the MSA’s terms.

In a July 17 order, Judge Joy Flowers Conti of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania explained that neither the objecting plaintiffs nor the court can change the terms of the MSA because it is a private settlement not subject to court approval.

Judge Conti noted that the 3rd Circuit U.S. …