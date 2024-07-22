MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

Merck’s Motion to Dismiss Gardasil MDL Cases Taken Under Advisement


July 22, 2024



CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The federal judge overseeing the Gardasil MDL docket has taken under advisement Merck’s motion to dismiss three complaints, in which the drug maker argues that the plaintiffs did not properly exhaust their remedies under the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act.

On June 18, Judge Robert J. Conrad Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina said that an order on the motion is forthcoming.

Merck seeks dismissal of three cases, Needham, Roman and Walker, arguing that they failed to exhaust their administrative remedies under the Vaccine Act before filing suit. None of …


