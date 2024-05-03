MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

Calif. High Court Takes Up Battle Over Gilead HIV/AIDS Drug


May 3, 2024



SAN FRANCISCO — The California Supreme Court will decide whether Gilead Life Sciences Inc. must face litigation accusing it of negligently delaying development of a safer HIV/AIDS drug in order to maximize profits from tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF), which plaintiffs say caused them to develop skeletal and kidney injuries.

The high court will review an appellate court’s ruling that “the legal duty of a manufacturer to exercise reasonable care can, in appropriate circumstances, extend beyond the duty not to market a defective product.”

“A variety of cases demonstrate that a manufacturer’s duty of reasonable care can extend more broadly than …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Mass Tort Settlements Conference - Sponsored by Milestone

June 27, 2024 - Buffalo, NY
The Richardson Hotel Buffalo

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Video Game Addiction and the Latest Mass Tort Updates

May 29, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT
The Grand America Hotel

MORE DETAILS