Ill. Jury Finds Baby Formula Manufacturer Mead Johnson Liable for Infant’s Death, Awards $60 Million

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — An Illinois jury awarded $60 million to the mother of a baby who died of necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) after being fed Enfamil formula, after unanimously finding that the manufacturer, Mead Johnson, failed to adequately warn doctors that its cow’s milk-based formula increases the risk of NEC in premature infants.

The jury, sitting in the St. Clair County (Ill.) Circuit Court, found against Mead Johnson on the plaintiff’s claims for defective condition, failure to warn, and negligence. The March 13 verdict was issued following four weeks of testimony and less than two hours of deliberation.

According to …