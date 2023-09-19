More Class Actions Filed Against Manufacturers of ‘Ineffective’ Oral Nasal Decongestants

TRENTON, N.J. — More class actions have been filed against the makers of various over-the-counter oral nasal decongestants following the FDA’s Sept. 11 announcement that their active ingredient, pseudoephedrine, is essentially a placebo.

In the complaints, one of which was filed on Sept. 14 in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, plaintiffs seek damages and equitable relief against numerous companies, including Procter & Gamble, McNeil Consumer Healthcare, GlaxoSmithKline LLC and Walgreens.

Plaintiffs say the defendant companies have known since at least 2007 that their products, which include Mucinex Sinus Max, Sudafed PE, Tylenol Cold & Flu, …