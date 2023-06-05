MDL Docket Created for FTX Cryptocurrency Collapse Litigation

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has created a multidistrict litigation docket for lawsuits accusing the FTX entities of operating a Ponzi scheme that caused investors to lose billions of dollars.

On June 5, the panel transferred the eight pending actions to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida and tapped Judge K. Michael Moore to oversee the docket. The panel says it has been notified of an additional 11 related actions.

“These actions present common questions of fact concerning the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange in November 2022, which allegedly was caused …