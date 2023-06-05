JPML Sends Bass Pro, Cabela’s Wiretapping Cases to Western District of Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has centralized lawsuits accusing retailers Bass Pro LLC, BPS Direct LLC and Cabela’s LLC of embedding their websites with session replay code that tracks and records the activities and data of all visitors to their sites.

In a June 2 order, the panel created a multidistrict litigation docket in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania and assigned the litigation to Judge Mark A. Kearney, explaining that he is “an able jurist who has not yet had the opportunity to preside over an MDL.”

BPS Direct and …