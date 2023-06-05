MDL Docket Created for T-Mobile 2022 Data Breach Actions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has created a federal docket for lawsuits accusing T-Mobile of exposing the highly sensitive personal information of 27 million consumers in a November 2022 data breach, finding they involve common questions of fact.

On June 2, the panel consolidated the cases in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri before Judge Brian C. Wimes.

The panel noted Judge Wimes is presiding over MDL No. 3019 – In re T-Mobile Customer Data Security Breach Litigation, which involves allegations regarding a separate data breach of T-Mobile’s systems in 2021.