MDL Docket Created for Lawsuits Alleging Link Between Tepezza Eye Disease Drug, Hearing Loss
June 5, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Order
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has created a federal docket for lawsuits alleging that Horizon Therapeutics USA Inc.’s thyroid eye disease (TED) drug Tepezza can cause hearing loss, finding they share common factual questions regarding general causation.
In a June 2 order, the panel found centralization in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois before Judge Thomas M. Durkin “offers an opportunity to substantially streamline pretrial proceedings, reduce duplicative discovery and conflicting pretrial obligations, as well as prevent inconsistent rulings on common preemption and Daubert challenges.”
The motion for consolidation included 18 …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Talcum Powder Litigation Conference: Onward and Upward!
June 15, 2023 - Washington, DC
Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown
HarrisMartin's Camp Lejeune Litigation Conference: The Road to Successful Litigation
June 09, 2023 - Charleston, SC
The Charleston Place