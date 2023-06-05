JPML Creates Docket for Generac Home Solar Power Product Liability Lawsuits

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has created a federal docket in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin for lawsuits alleging that defective Generac home solar power systems have caused residential fires, power loss, and electrocutions.

In a June 2 order, the panel agreed with the petitioner/plaintiff that “there is overwhelming factual overlap between the actions at issue,” because each complaint alleges the SnapRS components for Generac’s PWRcell system are defective and become overactive, repeatedly turn on and off, causing them to overheat, melt, and catch fire.

“These actions share common questions of …