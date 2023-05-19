Monsanto Moves for Summary Judgment in Roundup Cases, Cites Failure to File Expert Reports
May 19, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Boone Motion
- Campbell Motion
SAN FRANCISCO –– Monsanto has moved for summary judgment in a number of Roundup personal injury cases, arguing that the plaintiffs have failed to provide expert reports within the guidelines set by the Roundup personal injury multidistrict litigation docket judge.
The motions were filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on May 11.
Plaintiff Kathy Ann Campbell asserted the claims on behalf of David Andrew Campbell, saying the decedent used Roundup-branded herbicides. As a result of the exposure to glyphosate, Campbell developed non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, the plaintiffs alleged.
In Nov. 2022, the court overseeing the …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Talcum Powder Litigation Conference: Onward and Upward!
June 15, 2023 - Washington, DC
Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown
HarrisMartin's Camp Lejeune Litigation Conference: The Road to Successful Litigation
June 09, 2023 - Charleston, SC
Charleston School of Law, Sol Blatt Library