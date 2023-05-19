Healthcare Manager Hit with Proposed Class Action Over Jan. 30 Data Breach

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida woman has filed a putative class action against healthcare management company NationBenefitsHoldings LLC, accusing it of failing to safeguard the personal information of its clients’ health plan members, leading to a January data breach.

According to the May 11 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, NationBenefitsHoldings failed to implement “reasonable security procedures and practices appropriate to the nature of the sensitive information they were maintaining for Plaintiff and class members, causing the exposure of Private Information, such as encrypting the information or deleting it when it is …