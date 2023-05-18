N.Y. Federal Judge Refuses to Dismiss Class Allegations in J&J Shampoo Hair Loss Case

NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has denied a motion to strike class allegations in a complaint alleging that a shampoo manufactured and sold by two Johnson & Johnson subsidiaries caused scalp injuries and hair loss, ruling that the parties should be afforded the opportunity to conduct discovery and briefing before the motion is considered.

In a May 17 order, Judge Eric Komitee of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York explained that “the complaint alleges — at least facially — some issues of fact or law that may be common and typical to …