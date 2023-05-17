Google Hit with Proposed Class Action Over Tracking Tech on Planned Parenthood Site
May 17, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Complaint
SAN FRANCISCO — A California woman has filed a putative class action against Google LLC, accusing it of using its tracking technology on third-party websites to unlawfully collect health data, including abortion searches.
In a May 12 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, unnamed plaintiff Jane Doe alleges Google intercepted her private information in 2018 when she used the scheduling pages on Planned Parenthood's website in 2018 to search for an abortion provider.
The plaintiff says Google's tracking technology gathered information about her interactions with the website and also "intercepted" data about …
