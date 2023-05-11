N.J. Judge Allows Fraud Claims to Proceed Against Volkswagen in Engine Defect Class Action
May 11, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Order
CAMDEN, N.J. - A New Jersey federal judge has refused to dismiss a majority of fraud claims in a putative class action accusing Volkswagen Group of America of concealing engine defects in certain models of its Audi vehicles that can cause catastrophic engine failure.
However, in the May 4 order, Judge Noel L. Hillman of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey found the plaintiffs lack standing to assert a claim on behalf of a putative nationwide class, and dismissed their claim for injunctive relief, finding the failed to show a plausible threat of a concrete, imminent …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Talcum Powder Litigation Conference: Onward and Upward!
June 15, 2023 - Washington, DC
Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown
HarrisMartin's Camp Lejeune Litigation Conference: The Road to Successful Litigation
June 09, 2023 - Charleston, SC
Charleston School of Law